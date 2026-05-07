Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker heads to Montenegro for Mediterranean Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova departed for a working visit to Montenegro to participate in the 1st Summit of Speakers of Parliaments of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova was welcomed at Tivat International Airport by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Montenegro Kamil Khasiyev and other officials.

As part of the visit, she will participate in the 1st Summit of Speakers of Parliament of the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly to be held in Budva, Montenegro.

The Speaker of the Parliament is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit and hold several meetings.