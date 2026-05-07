Eni advances Indonesia gas project after successful Geliga 1 test

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Italian Eni company has announced successful testing of the Geliga 1 gas discovery in Indonesia’s Kutei Basin, confirming strong reservoir productivity and reinforcing the project’s development potential, Trend reports.

According to the company, a Drill Stem Test (DST) showed gas flow rates of up to 60 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), limited by rig facilities and recorded with minimal pressure drawdown, indicating excellent deliverability.

Based on the test results, the Geliga 1 well is estimated to sustain production of around 200 MMSCFD of gas and approximately 10,000 barrels per day of condensate.

Eni noted that a Plan of Development (POD) is being finalized and is expected to be submitted to the Indonesian government in the coming weeks. The project is aimed at accelerating the development of a third production hub in the Kutei Basin alongside the existing South Hub and North Hub gas projects.

The company is also studying additional liquefaction capacity at the Bontang LNG plant, including the possible reactivation of up to two currently idle LNG trains.

Eni has operated in Indonesia since 2001 and maintains a broad upstream portfolio covering exploration, development, and production. The company’s net output in the country currently stands at around 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, mainly from the Jangkrik and Merakes offshore fields in East Kalimantan.