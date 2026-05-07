Turkmenistan reports growth in transport and communications sector as of 4M2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 7. Turkmenistan has reported 113.8% growth in completed works and services in the transport and communications complex in the first four months of 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The figures were presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Annayev during a Cabinet meeting on Turkmenistan’s macroeconomic performance in January-April 2026, held via digital system by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

According to the report, overall freight transportation by road, rail, air, sea, and river transport increased by 101%, while passenger transportation rose by 102.7% over the reporting period.

By sector, services provided by the Ministry of Railway Transport grew by 106.5%, while the Ministry of Motor Transport recorded a 124.2% increase.

The State Service "Turkmenhowayollary" reported a 116.8% rise in services, the State Service for Maritime and River Transport increased by 106.3%, and the Ministry of Communications posted growth of 114.3%.

For reference, Turkmenistan is strengthening its position as a key transit hub in Eurasia by investing in the modernization of its railway network, highway system, and logistics infrastructure, while the Turkmenbashi International Seaport on the Caspian Sea serves as a central multimodal gateway connecting Central Asia with the South Caucasus and further to international markets.

Cargo flows along the Trans-Caspian multimodal routes have shown steady growth in recent years, reaching over 4.5 million tons in 2024, with around 2.3 million tons handled in the first half of 2025. This expansion is supported by increasing regional trade demand and infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving transit efficiency and reducing logistics bottlenecks along key Eurasian corridors.