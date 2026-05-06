Visa appoints regional manager

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, has today announced the appointment of Sergiy Martynchuk as Senior Vice President of the company and Country Manager for Ukraine, Moldova, South and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus region of the Group, Trend reports citing Visa.

Martynchuk will be based in Kyiv and will have overall responsibility for Visa’s operations and strategy across 17 countries.

Sergiy Martynchuk replaces Kristina Doros, who has moved to a new global role in Visa’s Value-Added Services division and has recently relocated to the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, USA. He will focus on strengthening cooperation with financial institutions, merchants, technology partners, and government stakeholders, as well as accelerating the adoption of digital payments across the region.

“We are pleased to welcome Sergiy to Visa,” said Dr. Tariq Mahmud, Regional President for Central Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Visa. “His deep knowledge in technology, strong regional leadership experience, and proven ability to manage diverse teams will further strengthen our capabilities and help us create greater value for our clients and partners across 17 countries.”

Martynchuk brings nearly two decades of senior regional leadership experience, most recently at Cisco, along with deep expertise in technology-driven transformation and strong achievements in execution and people management. He has led large organizations, driven growth, and built trusted relationships with clients, partners, and regulators. He also holds academic degrees in Computer Science and Finance.

“Joining Visa at such an important time for the payments industry and leading this diverse region is a great honor for me,” said Sergiy Martynchuk, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for Ukraine, Moldova, South and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus region at Visa. “Together with our teams and partners, we will continue advancing digital payments for people and businesses, scaling money movement solutions, and expanding the customer base through value-added services supported by technology, security, and strong market alignment.”

In Azerbaijan, Visa has been working for 29 years with banks, merchants, and government institutions to build a leading, secure, and inclusive digital payments ecosystem. Through this partnership, Visa continues to drive innovation in areas such as tokenization, biometric payments, and e-commerce.