Registration opens for Yelo Bank’s Summer Challenge 2026 internship program!

Yelo Bank is opening its doors to dynamic young individuals eager to build a confident career path. Registration has officially launched for the annual Summer Challenge 2026 internship program, which consistently attracts significant interest. This program offers students and recent graduates the opportunity to gain real-world experience in a modern banking environment, learn from professional mentors, and, most importantly, continue their future careers as members of the Yelo team.



During the 3-month internship program, participants will reinforce their theoretical knowledge through practical tasks, experience corporate culture firsthand, and witness the effectiveness of teamwork.



Based on their skills and interests, participants will undergo internships in departments such as Human Capital, Sales, Finance and Accounting, Programming, Information Technology (IT), Brand Management, and the Bank’s service network.



Key expectations for candidates:



✔️ Initiative and a continuous desire to learn;

✔️ Positive energy and creative thinking;

✔️ A result-oriented approach and team spirit.



Interested applicants must complete the registration form and record a 60–90 second motivation video answering three short questions by May 25, 2026.



During the selection process, preference will be given to candidates who express themselves sincerely and demonstrate a creative approach to the task. For those looking to spend their summer both vibrantly and productively for their professional growth, Summer Challenge promises a bright start.



Applications can be submitted via: https://ylb.az/summerch2026.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!