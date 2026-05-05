Azerbaijan prioritizes its state policy in agricultural digitalization - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Digitalization in the agricultural sector is one of the important directions of state policy in Azerbaijan, the Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, said at the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, villages in the liberated territories occupied a special and unique place in the agricultural strategy.

He noted that the construction of modern infrastructure, the creation of innovative economic models, and the application of 'smart village' approaches in these areas serve to realize the region's great agrarian potential.

"I believe that the new agrarian economic models currently being modeled and established in the liberated territories will become a model both in Azerbaijan, in the region, and in the world. At the same time, expanding digitalization in the agricultural sector, implementing 'smart agriculture' solutions, efficient use of water resources, protecting land ownership, and promoting environmentally sustainable production models are important directions of state policy. The goal is to form a strong agricultural system that meets modern challenges, is based on high productivity, and increases export potential," the minister added.