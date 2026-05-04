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Uzbekistan’s average salary rises in 1Q2026 - KAP DEPO
Economy
Materials
4 May 2026 11:37 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan recorded steady wage growth in early 2026, reflecting ongoing economic expansion.
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