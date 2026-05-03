Grand "Baku Marathon 2026" kicks off – celebrities, concert program, fan zone, prizes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the "Baku Marathon 2026" is taking place today, which will be remembered not only as a sporting event but also as a large-scale entertainment program, Trend reports.

This year's Baku Marathon 2026 clearly decided to blur the line between sports and a major city festival—and judging by the scale, it succeeded.

From early morning, State Flag Square turned into a living, pulsating center of energy: thousands of runners, media personalities, diplomats, representatives of culture and science - all gathered here to become part of one of the brightest events of the year.

Since 2016, a half-marathon of 21 km has traditionally been held in Baku; however, this year it will be held for the first time in the format of a full marathon of 42 km. As before, the start was given at State Flag Square, while the finish line this time is located on the territory of Sea Breeze. This year is also distinguished by the scale of entertainment.

But this marathon is not only about kilometers and seconds. It is about the atmosphere. About a city that becomes a stage for one day.

The fan zone at the start lives until the very evening: an open concert venue, music, applause, and a motto that perfectly reflects the mood of the day – "Even if you don't run - don't miss the fun." In the fan zone of the starting point, interesting moments have been created for runners and guests who came to watch the competitions right up until the evening. A grand open-air concert program featuring favorite performers is presented.

On stage is a true musical palette of the country: Aygun Kazimova, Tunzala Agayeva, Lala Mammadova, Manana Japaridze, Azad Shabanov, Jeyhun Zeynalov (Cin), Elnara Khalilova, Emilia Yagubova, Farid Eminov (Qurd), Khatira Islam, Ilgara Kazimova, Irada Ibrahimova, Kazim Can, Mehin Humbatova, Metin Huseynzade (MadTeen), Hiss, Rilaya, Samira Ali Maryam, Sevanna, the groups Cahan, Naz Girls, "Sheron," DJ China (Chingiz Mustafayev), as well as Eurovision stars - Dilara Kazimova, Eldar Gasimov, Nadir Rustamli, Nigar Jamal, Samira Efendi, and others.

At the finish point of the marathon, an entertainment program has also been presented for athletes and visitors since morning: DJ Came, MeryBand, Ellai, mascots, interesting photo zones, and volunteers welcoming participants and turning the moment of crossing the finish line into a real show. Here, fatigue is replaced by emotions, and every finish is a small personal victory.

The marathon route is a separate journey through Baku: from the Primorsky Boulevard to Neftchilar Avenue, from the White City to Heydar Aliyev Avenue, further through key highways and toward the coast. Along the distance, there are twenty entertainment and motivational points, water, medical assistance, and support that literally carries participants forward.

The geography of the marathon is impressive: athletes from the U.S., Germany, Great Britain, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and other countries are fighting for victory. At the same time, the marathon remains open and inclusive - people with disabilities and participants with Down syndrome are taking part in it.

The awards are worthy of the effort: first place - 6,000 manats, second - 4,000, third - 2,000. In addition, all participants who complete the distance will receive medals. It was also decided to reward participants who covered a shorter distance. Thus, the first 2,000 participants who cannot cope with the 42-kilometer distance but cover the half-marathon distance of 21 kilometers will be awarded medals, and those who complete a 10-kilometer distance will receive certificates.

Furthermore, the first finishing male and female students, the first corporate participant (male and female), and the oldest participants (male and female) to cross the finish line will be awarded.

This year, Baku is not just hosting a marathon - it is living it. And if before it was a sporting event, now it is a full-fledged city festival, where everyone finds their own distance or simply a day filled with music, movement, and life.