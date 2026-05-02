Netherlands ambassador shares impressions of visit to Karabakh

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 2. We liked Shusha very much, Mariane de Jong, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan, told journalists on Saturday during a visit to East Zangezur and Karabakh, Trend reports.

"This is my second visit to Karabakh. After my appointment, I also had the opportunity to get acquainted with the region, and the trip made a strong impression on me. Today we saw a completely different range of facilities. Everything is quite impressive," the ambassador noted.

She emphasized that the Netherlands remains open to exploring cooperation opportunities with Azerbaijan in sectors such as water resource management, transport connectivity, and agriculture.

"We are pleased to consider further interaction," Mariane de Jong added.

The visit of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh began on May 1, 2026. The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration. More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the trip.

This visit marks the 21st time representatives of the diplomatic corps have visited the liberated territories. Such trips are essential for forming an objective understanding of the scale of ongoing projects and the results achieved in these areas. On the second day of the visit, the diplomatic representatives visited the Lachin district.