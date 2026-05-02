Washington summit opened new chapter in Azerbaijan - U.S. partnership - Amy Carlon

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 2. A new momentum for cooperation has emerged in the relations between Azerbaijan and the United States following the Washington summit, Amy Carlon, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, told journalists on Saturday during a visit to East Zangezur and Karabakh, Trend reports.

"I am very glad to have the opportunity to come to this part of Azerbaijan. I have never been to Shusha or Lachin before, so I am truly happy to be here and see the situation with my own eyes," she said.

Carlon noted that since last year's Washington summit, a new impetus has been injected into the bilateral relationship. "Our focus is on issues of connectivity, trade and economic development, as well as cooperation in the fields of defense and security. Since the signing of the agreement [Charter on Strategic Partnership], we have been engaging technical specialists and other experts to implement concrete projects and advance this cooperation in practice," she added.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh commenced on May 1, 2026. The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration. More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the trip.

This marks the 21st visit of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories. Such trips are of significant importance for forming an objective understanding of the scale of projects being implemented and the results achieved in the region. On the second day of the visit, the diplomatic representatives visited the Lachin district.