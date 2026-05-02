Chile and Azerbaijan developing effective cooperation on multilateral platforms - diplomat

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 2. Chile and Azerbaijan are developing effective cooperation on multilateral platforms, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chilean Embassy Juan Carlos Salazar Alvarez told reporters during a visit to the East Zangezur and Karabakh, Trend reports.

"This is my first visit to Karabakh. I'm very pleased to have the opportunity to learn how Azerbaijan sees its future and how it's working to restore this territory, which for a long time remained a conflict zone. Peace has now been established here. Therefore, it's very important to see what plans the government is implementing," the diplomat said.

Alvarez noted that Azerbaijan and Chile cooperate effectively on multilateral platforms.

"We also cooperated during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. There was active political coordination, as well as interaction within the framework of COP29. Thus, we have established quite effective cooperation on the multilateral agenda.

We are currently striving to develop bilateral trade—this is our main goal for the current year. We are purchasing some technologies for companies from Azerbaijan, as well as medicines. For our part, we would like to increase supplies of our products, including fish, especially salmon, and fruit—both fresh and dried," he added.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh commenced on May 1. The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the trip.

This is the 21st visit of diplomatic corps representatives to the liberated territories. Such trips are of significant importance for forming an objective understanding of the scale of projects being implemented and the results achieved in these regions.

On the second day of their visit to the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, representatives of the diplomatic corps have arrived in the Lachin district.

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