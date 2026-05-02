PremiumWorld Bank approves grant aimed at supporting vulnerable groups in Tajikistan
Photo: World Bank
The initiative reflects Tajikistan’s broader efforts to expand private sector participation, increase women’s employment and entrepreneurship, and diversify economic activity through support for small businesses and emerging green and digital industries.
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