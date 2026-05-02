Uzbekistan posts over 50% rise in trade with China in 1Q2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with China reached $4.6 billion in the period from January through March 2026, marking a 53.3% year-on-year increase from $3.0 billion recorded in the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee show that the figure also represents a 53.3% increase compared to the same period of 2024, indicating a sharp acceleration in bilateral trade growth.

China remained Uzbekistan’s largest trading partner during the reporting period, underscoring deepening economic ties and growing interdependence between the two economies.

Uzbekistan’s exports to China totaled $641.7 million, while imports reached approximately $4.0 billion, highlighting a significant trade imbalance in favor of China.

Overall, Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade turnover amounted to $18.0 billion in January-March 2026, increasing by $471 million, or 2.7%, compared to the same period in 2025.