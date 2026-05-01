Azerbaijani gymnasts achieve success at Tbilisi Gymnastics Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Gymnasts from the Integration Center of Azerbaijanis in Georgia, operating in Marneuli, successfully performed at the "Tbilisi Gymnastics" open festival organized by the Georgian Gymnastics Federation, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The committee noted that the goal of the festival was to develop the sport of gymnastics, strengthen friendships between athletes, promote a healthy lifestyle, increase the motivation of young athletes, and improve their professional level.

The gymnasts from the above-mentioned center demonstrated a high level of preparation, achieved successful results, and were awarded medals and diplomas.