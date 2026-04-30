PremiumAzerbaijan Business Development Fund reveals total amount of issued state guarantee
The Azerbaijan Business Development Fund continues to support entrepreneurs through state guarantees and subsidies. This initiative aims to simplify access to financial resources for business owners. It also helps reduce the risks associated with taking out loans.
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