Turkmenistan discusses AI and smart city solutions at Tokyo tech forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 1. Turkmenistan has discussed artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and smart city solutions during the SusHi Tech Tokyo 2026 international innovation forum, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a series of meetings between representatives of international companies and a delegation from the Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan, during its visit to Japan. The delegation took part in the forum held in Tokyo, Japan, where participants focused on advanced technologies including AI, 5G/6G communications, green energy and digital economy solutions.

The negotiations covered the cooperation in the development of digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence technologies, telecommunications and digital services.

The discussions also touched on potential collaboration in smart city solutions, including urban management systems, as well as the development of startup ecosystems through international innovation platforms and technology centers.

The forum brought together companies, startups and experts from various countries to showcase technological innovations and expand international cooperation in the digital sector.