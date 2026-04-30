BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. European institutions must issue a firm response regarding the scandal surrounding former International Criminal Court prosecutor and active Armenian lobbyist Luis Moreno Ocampo, Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (parliament) deputy Rasim Musabeyov on social media on Thursday while commenting on the controversial recordings of Ocampo’s conversations, Trend reports.

“It has long been known that Armenian lobbying organizations have turned their activities into a dirty business. The former ICC prosecutor Ocampo and his son cynically buy off Members of the European Parliament and EU officials, pushing various resolutions and statements that in essence are incapable of causing real harm to Azerbaijan — this is a fact. However, since this activity brings concrete dividends to these unscrupulous actors, it will be impossible to stop it without the intervention of Belgian law enforcement. One may dismiss the attacks of Ocampo and similar figures with contempt. It is очевидно that the goal of the campaigns they organize today is to remove Nikol Pashinyan and the ‘Civil Contract’ party from power, and here European structures, which claim to support pro-European forces in Armenia, must have their say,” he added.

Earlier, the video recordings of conversations between Luis Ocampo and his son were published today, in which he states that a person who previously served as a legal adviser to former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is working on his team. According to Ocampo, through this individual he intends to influence voting in the European Parliament, exert pressure on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and steer European policy in a desired direction.

In addition, Ocampo outlines a broader strategy: to use the European Court to seek termination of the EU’s energy contract with Azerbaijan by leveraging human rights allegations, and to coordinate actions with the Armenian lobby in the United States.

In a conversation with an unidentified interlocutor, Ocampo’s son Tomas speaks about the need to secure the resignation of Armenia’s current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.