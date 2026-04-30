Uzbekistan discloses extent of joint ventures with Czech investment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 30. A total of 37 joint ventures with Czech capital are currently operating in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The figure was announced during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, held in Tashkent.

During the talks, the sides welcomed the intention of the Czech Export Credit Insurance Agency and the Export Bank of the Czech Republic to support the implementation of projects in Uzbekistan, indicating strengthened financial backing for bilateral initiatives.

To further advance the economic agenda, the parties proposed the establishment of a joint Business Council and the holding of the next session of the Intergovernmental Commission in Tashkent this August.

The discussions also addressed prospects for cooperation in organized labor migration, as well as an exchange of views on regional and international issues.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to develop a joint roadmap to ensure the timely implementation of all decisions reached.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion, including through the expansion of the range of traded goods.

Bilateral trade totaled $190.4 million by the end of 2025, compared to $434.7 million in 2024, reflecting the completion of large-scale deliveries of Czech machinery and transport equipment. Despite the decline, trade volumes remain nearly three times higher than in 2018, indicating sustained long-term growth. In January-February 2026, turnover increased by a further 5.3%.