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Azerbaijan throws light on trade turnover with Germany

Economy Materials 30 April 2026 05:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan throws light on trade turnover with Germany

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Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $295.2 million in the first three months of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan indicates that this is $237.8 million, or 1.8 times less, compared to the same period in 2025.

Over the reporting period, trade with Germany accounted for 3.14% of Azerbaijan’s total trade volume.

From January through March of this year, Azerbaijan exported goods to Germany worth $142.1 million. This is $146.1 million, or approximately half, less than the same period last year.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported goods from Germany worth $153.1 million, which is $91.7 million, or 1.6 times less, compared to the same period in 2025.

Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries totaling $9.4 billion from January through March of this year. This is $2.6 billion, or 21.9%, less than the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade turnover, $5.402 billion accounted for exports, and $4.005 billion accounted for imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by $984 million or 15.4%, while imports decreased by $1.658 billion or 29.3%.

Consequently, the trade surplus amounted to $1.3 billion, which is $675 million, or 1.9 times, higher than the previous year.

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