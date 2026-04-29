Azerbaijan weighs localization of wind turbine production with Danish company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan has discussed the localization of wind turbine production with Danish Vestas Wind Systems A/S company, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held a video conference with Morten Dyrholm, the Group Senior Vice President for Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Public Affairs at Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

During the meeting, we discussed opportunities for cooperation in transforming Azerbaijan into a regional hub for the export of green electricity.

We explored prospects for implementing joint projects, exporting wind energy within the framework of the 'Green Energy Corridor' project, as well as localizing wind turbine production in the country," he added.