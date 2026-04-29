Azerbaijanis get visa-free access to Maldives starting today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan and the Maldives have introduced a mutual visa-free travel regime starting today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The Ministry reported that all necessary internal procedures have been completed for the entry into force of the agreement on the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports, signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and the Maldives in New York on September 24, 2025.

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the agreement, the document enters into force on April 29, 2026.

Under the agreement, citizens of Azerbaijan holding valid ordinary passports and citizens of the Maldives holding valid ordinary passports are exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, or transit through the territory of the other country, as well as for stays not exceeding 90 days from the date of entry.