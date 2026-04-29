Azerbaijan may make official decision to sever relations with European Parliament (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Official Baku may suspend relations with the European Parliament in response to its biased position towards Azerbaijan, the informed source told Trend.

Azerbaijan, which has already suspended contacts with the European Parliament, may adopt an official decision to sever all relations with this institution, and this issue is currently under discussion.

Although the draft resolution “Supporting democratic stability in Armenia” submitted for discussion in the European Parliament is nominally presented as support for Armenia, a number of paragraphs contain unfounded accusations and demands directly against Azerbaijan.