PASHA Holding and SOCAR sign Memorandum with IE University to establish Innovation Hub in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. On April 28, PASHA Holding and SOCAR in strategic partnership with IE University, with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the establishment of the IE Hub for Leadership and Innovation in Baku, Trend reports.

The initiative aims to create a regional platform for leadership development, innovation, and international collaboration, supporting Azerbaijan’s human capital development.

The planned Hub will host executive education programs, global events, and research initiatives, with a focus on key areas such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. The partnership also seeks to advance educational excellence and support institutional capacity through collaboration with national stakeholders. As part of the collaboration, there are also envisaged tailored education programs to support the professional development of employees of SOCAR and PASHA Holding.

In his speech, the Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, noted that this initiative is an important step toward improving the lives and professional activities of Azerbaijani youth and specialists, and an overall valuable contribution to education in Azerbaijan. Expressing his gratitude to all parties involved in the establishment of the center, Emin Amrullayev stated that this collaboration is a successful example of partnership between the state, the private sector, and the business industry, and a logical continuation of previous successful joint efforts. In his remarks, the Minister also expressed confidence that the initiative will expand networking opportunities for Azerbaijani professionals and create conditions for their more active participation on global platforms. In conclusion, Emin Amrullayev emphasized that the main goal is to make higher education more accessible, affordable, and internationally competitive.

First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev noted that initiatives aimed at strengthening human capital and addressing challenges such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation represent strategic investments in innovation-driven development. In this context, expanding international education opportunities is of particular importance. Based on the agreement reached between PASHA Holding, SOCAR, and Spain’s IE University, the establishment of the IE Center for Leadership and Innovation in Azerbaijan will contribute to the application of international experience and the enhancement of modern knowledge and skills.

In his speech, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf stated that SOCAR places great importance on the development of human capital, noting that the company is contributing to the implementation of this initiative through its experience and capabilities.

He emphasized that the main goal of this project is to bring internationally recognized knowledge, skills, and leadership competencies to Azerbaijan and make them accessible, as well as to support the development of leaders with a broad vision in the country.

Santiago Íñiguez de Onzoño, Executive President of IE University, added: "At IE University, we express our sincere appreciation to PASHA Holding and Socar for their vision, belief, and steadfast support in advancing this initiative. Together, we are laying the foundations for a hub that will nurture leadership, innovation, and global collaboration in Azerbaijan. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering talent, strengthening institutions, and shaping a more dynamic and competitive future."

Commenting on the initiative, the CEO of PASHA Holding, Jalal Gasimov, mentioned: “For PASHA Holding, this initiative is deeply personal on three levels. It is an expression of our purpose — to strengthen human capital in Azerbaijan and across the Caucasus and Central Asia. This is a region of nearly 100 million people at a pivotal moment in its story, and we feel a real responsibility to contribute to that future, not just observe it.

It reflects our belief in leadership — not as a title, but as a practice. And it speaks to who we are — a company that is deeply international in its partnerships and deeply Azerbaijani in its roots. From correspondent account partnership with BNY and Raiffeisen to affiliation with WEF to hotel management partnerships with Four Seasons, Marriott Group, and One&Only, and equity partnership with Kerzner Group and NRI for real estate development in NY state, we have always believed that global connection and local commitment are not in tension. They strengthen each other. Our partnership with IE University is exactly that.”

Established in 2006, PASHA Holding is one of the leading conglomerates in Azerbaijan operating across a diverse range of sectors, including banking, insurance, fintech, real estate, retail grocery, agriculture etc. With a workforce of more than 25,000 employees and total assets exceeding USD 18 billion, the Group has a growing international footprint. PASHA Holding currently operates in six countries: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Georgia, Montenegro, and the United States.

SOCAR, a global energy company headquartered in Azerbaijan, specializes in the extraction, processing, and distribution of energy resources. As a large integrated energy enterprise, the company has a significant presence worldwide, underscoring its importance in various international markets.