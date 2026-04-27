Azerbaijan reveals participation figures for WUF13 educational sessions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. As part of the preparations for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, educational training sessions are being held to promote inclusivity and raise staff awareness, Leyla Safarli, Accessibility and Inclusion Events Manager at the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during an information session for media representatives organized at ADA University as part of the preparations for the forum.

According to her, educational materials on the topic of "Understanding Disability - Etiquette, Rules of Conduct and Communication" have been developed and training sessions are being conducted, covering a total of 4,200 people.

Safarli specified that the training is being conducted for bus and taxi drivers (800 people), security personnel (200 people), volunteers (3,000 people), airport employees (100 people), and guest reception staff (70 people).

Furthermore, Leyla Safarli emphasized that the main goal of the training is to foster an inclusive environment and improve service quality in preparation for the international forum.