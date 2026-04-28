Iran reports significant increase in renewable power generation
Iran’s electricity production from renewable energy saw a significant increase last year. Solar power production more than doubled, while wind power also experienced growth. This reflects a strong expansion in the country’s renewable energy sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to premium content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.