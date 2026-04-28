KazMunayGas and U.S.-based Air Products explore new co-op opportunities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 28. The Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas, Askhat Khassenov, and the President for Europe and Africa at Air Products, Ivo Bols, held discussions on prospects for bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via KMG.

During the meeting in Astana, the parties examined potential collaboration in the fields of oil refining and petrochemicals, as well as issues related to investment attraction.

Representatives of Air Products presented the company’s technological capabilities in the production of industrial gases and chemicals, and outlined plans to expand its operations in Kazakhstan.

Following the discussions, the sides expressed their readiness to strengthen cooperation across all mutually beneficial areas.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Air Products and Chemicals is a global leader in hydrogen production, with operations in 50 countries worldwide.