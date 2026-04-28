Tajikistan and U.S. discuss prospects for deeper cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 28. On April 28, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received U.S. Presidential Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor to discuss a broad range of issues related to the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the press office of the Tajik president.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, investment, and security.

In this context, particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached within the framework of the Central Asia-US (C5+1) dialogue.

President Emomali Rahmon noted Tajikistan’s interest in expanding ties with the United States in these and other areas of mutual interest. He emphasized that the US is currently among Tajikistan’s top five investment partners.

In order to further develop and expand cooperation, the President of Tajikistan underscored the importance of actively utilizing opportunities arising from the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA). With an emphasis on Tajikistan’s existing potential in hydropower, mining and mineral processing, as well as the light, food, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, the parties recognized the mutual benefit of further practical cooperation in these areas.

The development of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and the digitalization of the economy, the establishment of joint ventures for processing agricultural products for export, and the attraction of investment on this basis were identified as promising sectors for bilateral cooperation.

The parties agreed to continue coordinating the efforts of the relevant authorities to implement these and other goals of mutual interest.