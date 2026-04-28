Azerbaijan's Baku conference to bring together foreign agricultural ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Foreign agricultural ministers will meet at a conference in Baku next month, Director of the Agrarian Innovation Center, Anar Jafarov, said at a press conference dedicated to the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, ministers and subordinate agencies from various countries are expected to attend the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum to be held in Baku on May 5-8.

"A conference will be organized within the framework of the forum with the joint participation of ministers of agriculture of foreign countries. This is also a first. A record number of foreign official representatives are expected to attend the exhibitions this year," he said.

The Caspian Agro Week - the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum, InterFood Azerbaijan - the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition, as well as Horeca Caspian - the 14th Caspian International Exhibition of Equipment and Supplies for Hotels, Restaurants and Supermarkets will be held in Baku on May 5-8.