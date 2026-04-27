Uzbekistan expands housing infrastructure with Kokand residential project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 27. Uzbekistan has allocated 1.85 trillion soums ($154 million) for the construction of the “Yangi Uzbekistan” residential area in Kokand, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The announcement was made during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s working visit to the Fergana region, which began with an inspection of the large-scale housing project.

The new district is being developed as a modern urban area with full social and public infrastructure for 25,000 residents. The project includes 84 multi-story apartment buildings, schools, preschools, a higher education institution, business and shopping centers, and parks.

The first phase is complete, with 56 ten-story buildings comprising 4,394 apartments commissioned. Fully finished apartments are available with a 35% down payment at a 16% annual interest rate over 20 years.

Officials say the project will enhance housing conditions, expand access to modern urban infrastructure, and meet growing residential demand in Kokand, one of the region’s most densely populated cities.

During his visit, Mirziyoyev also reviewed presentations on the second phase of “Yangi Uzbekistan” and broader development plans for Kokand.