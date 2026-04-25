Uzbekistan eyes deeper economic cooperation with Japan's Aso Shoji

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 25. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Masahiro Aso, President of Aso Shoji, to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation in trade and economic sectors, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We discussed a range of issues related to strengthening Uzbekistan-Japan cooperation in trade and economic spheres,” Saidov stated.

He noted that deeper engagement in this area would help further enrich ties between the peoples of both countries and promote new joint initiatives.

Aso Shoji is a Japan-based company engaged in trading, distribution of industrial and construction materials, and participation in domestic and international commercial projects.