The military-industrial complex is developing in both Azerbaijan and Ukraine - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. An exchange of views was held regarding military-technical cooperation, and there are very great prospects here as well, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trend reports.

"The military-industrial complex is developing in both Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and there are excellent opportunities here for joint production – and for joint production in the industrial sector in general," the head of state emphasized.