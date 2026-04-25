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Iran not yet convinced of US readiness for diplomacy - MFA

Iran Materials 25 April 2026 22:27 (UTC +04:00)
Iran not yet convinced of US readiness for diplomacy - MFA
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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Iran is not yet fully confident that the United States is truly ready to rely solely on diplomatic means of conflict resolution, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Very fruitful visit to Pakistan, whose good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to our region we very much value.

Shared Iran's position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy," he wrote.

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