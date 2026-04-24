China’s fossil fuel power generation declines amid record growth in renewable energy - IEA
Photo: IEA/Facebook
The agency said China’s shift from fossil-fuel-led growth to clean energy-led growth is becoming a key factor in stabilizing global fossil fuel demand and reshaping global energy system dynamics.
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