Uzbekistan, China agree on expanding integrated logistics solutions

TASHKENT,
Uzbekistan, April 24.
Uzbekistan and China have reached
new agreements with potential clients and existing partners aimed
at enhancing the efficiency of container fleet utilization,
expanding freight transportation volumes, and broadening the scope
of logistics services, Trend
reports via JSC Uztemiriyulkonteyner.
The agreements were formalized during the Intermodal Asia 2026
exhibition, held from April 22 through 24 in Shanghai, where a
delegation from JSC Uztemiriyulkonteyner, led by Chairman of the
Board Mirziyod Mirkhamidov, conducted a series of high-level
meetings focused on the company’s strategic development
priorities.
In particular, discussions were held with major Chinese
container manufacturers on the procurement of new containers, as
well as on the development of integrated logistics solutions along
the China–Uzbekistan transport corridor, aimed at strengthening
connectivity and improving supply chain efficiency.
Intermodal Asia is one of the region’s key international
logistics and intermodal transport exhibitions, bringing together
leading industry players, manufacturers, and service providers to
discuss developments in container shipping, multimodal transport,
and global supply chain solutions.