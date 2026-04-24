SOCAR announces expansion and modernization plans for Kulevskiy terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Plans are underway to expand the capacity of the Kulevskiy Oil Terminal and introduce new technologies, Ismayil Kerimov, general director of SOCAR Georgia Black Sea Terminal, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the 2nd forum on logistics and oil trade in the Caspian and Central Asian regions, held in Baku.

According to him, the terminal, which has been in operation since 2006, plans to implement new technologies and automated systems to improve cargo transshipment efficiency and attract additional customers.

"Among the key plans is the completion of a project to modernize the lighting throughout the terminal, which should improve working conditions and operational efficiency. In addition, an SGS laboratory is expected to open directly on the terminal premises in the near future. This will reduce analysis time from the current 8–9 hours to 1–2 hours, as samples are currently sent to Batumi," the general director noted.

Kerimov also announced plans to build four new storage tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters.

“The total investment will amount to approximately $25 million, with the project to be fully financed from the terminal’s own funds. The implementation period is estimated at one and a half years,” he added.

According to him, the implementation of these initiatives will strengthen the terminal’s position in the Middle Corridor and increase transshipment volumes in the future.