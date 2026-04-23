Central Asia can become key energy transition hub, Kazakhstan's minister says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. Central Asia has the potential to become an important regional hub for the global energy transition, said Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov during the Regional Ecological Summit (RES-2026) in Astana, Trend reports via the ministry.

Speaking at the session titled “Securing Central Asia's Sustainable Energy Future: Clean Energy and Innovation,” the minister noted that the region possesses significant potential for the development of clean energy. He stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between decarbonization, energy security, and sustainable economic growth.

In the first part of the session, participants discussed the development of renewable energy sources, the introduction of innovative technologies including energy storage systems, as well as prospects for regional energy integration and investment attraction. Special attention was given to blended finance mechanisms and tools for reducing investment risks.

The second part of the discussion focused on a just energy transition, including human capital development, social sustainability, and engagement with local communities. Participants underlined the importance of comprehensive approaches that take into account both technological and social dimensions of the energy sector transformation, including Kazakhstan’s specific climate conditions.

At the conclusion of the session, it was noted that further regional cooperation, policy coordination, and knowledge sharing are key factors in accelerating the energy transition in Central Asia. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to developing sustainable energy, introducing innovative technologies, and strengthening international partnerships in this field.