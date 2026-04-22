Kazakhstan projects eco-tourism revenues to surge to $6.4 mln by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Kazakhstan projects that revenues from eco-tourism will rise to $6.4 million by 2030, said Mansur Oshurbaev, Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, at the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, Trend reports.

“If previously eco-tourism revenues in Kazakhstan amounted to around $0.6 million, today they have increased to $2.6 million,” he said.

Oshurbaev noted that this growth reflects a broader transformation of the country’s environmental policy, which prioritizes nature-based solutions and sustainable ecosystem management. He stressed that eco-tourism is becoming a tool that simultaneously supports nature conservation and creates local economic opportunities.

He also linked the development of the sector to efforts to strengthen the financial sustainability of protected areas. According to him, Kazakhstan is already implementing results-based management approaches for protected natural areas, which has increased state funding from $22.5 million to $71 million.

The vice minister added that eco-tourism is developing alongside broader efforts to attract investment into environmental protection, including new biodiversity financing mechanisms and cooperation with international organizations.

“We view eco-tourism as an important part of a sustainable development system that helps engage the private sector, develop regional economies, and strengthen nature protection at the same time,” Oshurbaev said.