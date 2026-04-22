Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank achieves notable profit milestone in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank closed 2025 with a net profit of 274.56 million manat ($162 million), the First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kapital Bank, Javid Mirzayev, said during a press conference on the bank’s 2025 results and the 2026 action plan today, Trend reports.

"Based on the consolidated figures for 2025, our bank closed last year with a very successful indicator — a net profit of 274.56 million manat. This represents a 15% growth compared to 2024. Both the successful management of assets and liabilities are directly reflected in the bank’s financial results.

Regarding the profit and loss indicators, our total interest income for 2025 amounted to 1.17 billion manat ($692 million), marking a growth of 31% compared to the previous year. The growth is due to a significant increase in the number of our corporate, small and medium-sized business clients, as well as individual customers," he emphasized.