Fitch reveals inflation expectations in Kyrgyzstan
Photo: Artificial intelligence
Fitch indicates that Kyrgyzstan’s inflation dynamics reflect an overheating economy, where strong credit expansion, fiscal stimulus, and wage growth are outpacing the limited effectiveness of monetary policy tools.
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