Kazakhstan, China's company discuss environmental cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 21. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shenzhen Energy Environment Wang Gang discussed environmental cooperation, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The discussions focused on partnership in line with Kazakhstan’s updated constitutional provisions on environmental protection and the national “Taza Kazakhstan” initiative..

It was noted that construction of the first phase of the investment project Energy Astana EcoPark has started in the capital. The project will be implemented with total investments of $180 million.

At the first stage, the facility will have a capacity to process at least 1,500 tons of solid waste per day and generate 50 MW of electricity. A joint venture, East Hope LLP, has been established in Astana. The project is expected to be commissioned in June 2029.

Bektenov emphasized that the project is of strategic importance not only for the capital but for the country as a whole, noting the government’s readiness to provide full support for its implementation. He also instructed the Ministry of Energy and the city administration to consider scaling up similar projects to other regions.

Wang Gang stated that the company intends to implement a second phase of the project, which would ensure full utilization of accumulated municipal solid waste from landfills in the future. The sides also discussed potential cooperation in the environmental modernization of coal-fired and gas power plants, as well as localization of production.