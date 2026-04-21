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EU Council set to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and South Caucasus stability in Luxembourg

Azerbaijan Materials 21 April 2026 11:02 (UTC +04:00)
EU Council set to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and South Caucasus stability in Luxembourg
Photo: European Council

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Gulnara Rahimova
Gulnara Rahimova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council is meeting in Luxembourg today, with the South Caucasus region high on the agenda, Trend reports via the council.

Chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, the Council is set to exchange views on the regional landscape, specifically focusing on the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as broader EU relations with Azerbaijan.

The discussion takes place ahead of the upcoming EU-Armenia summit, scheduled for May 4–5 in Yerevan.

In addition to the South Caucasus, today's Foreign Affairs Council agenda includes a discussion on war in Ukraine, assessment of the situation in the Middle East region, and a review of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

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