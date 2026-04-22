Germany promotes sustainable infrastructure projects in Central Asia — Eva Kracht

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Germany is implementing a number of concrete initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable infrastructure and nature-based investments in Central Asia, said Eva Kracht, Director General for International and European Affairs at the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, Trend reports.

“We support the development of sustainable infrastructure, because the decisions taken today will shape development for decades to come,” Kracht said during the Regional Ecological Summit in Astana.

She also highlighted efforts to expand cooperation in nature-based investment solutions, stressing the need to mobilize financing for environmentally positive projects.

“We aim to work with partners to develop a pipeline of investment projects with a positive impact on nature and to promote innovative financing mechanisms,” she noted.

Kracht emphasized that these initiatives build on existing international frameworks rather than starting from scratch.

“The partnership does not start from zero — it builds on successful cooperation between Germany, the OECD and the EBRD, particularly under the Nexus programme,” she said.

She further underlined that a key priority is turning nature-related initiatives into investment-ready projects.

“It is essential to create conditions for developing so-called bankable projects in the environmental sector,” Kracht added.

According to her, Germany also plans to strengthen regional cooperation and knowledge-sharing initiatives across Central Asia, particularly in the areas of climate resilience and ecosystem protection.