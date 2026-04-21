Uzbekistan, Afghanistan move to strengthen industrial and business co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 21. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing direct business contacts and expanding cooperation between the industrial associations of the two countries, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade.

The discussions were held during a meeting between representatives of the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade and an Afghan delegation led by Abu Bakr Zadran. The event convened representatives from over 50 Afghan companies, alongside Uzbek enterprises active in the food, textile, chemical, and construction sectors.

A central focus of the talks was the advancement of industrial cooperation. Uzbek manufacturers showcased their export potential, while the Afghan delegation highlighted priorities in agriculture, mining, and logistics. Participants examined opportunities for joint projects, technology transfer, and professional training initiatives.

During subsequent B2B meetings, business representatives negotiated specific supply agreements and strategies for accessing new markets. Uzbek enterprises reaffirmed their readiness to establish long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships. The discussions also addressed the simplification of trade procedures and the further development of transit and transport corridors.

Following the meeting, the parties reiterated their commitment to strengthening practical cooperation, maintaining active and constructive dialogue on key bilateral matters, and promoting sustained direct engagement between the business communities of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan reached $298.4 million in the period from January through February 2026, increasing by $22.5 million, or 8.2%, compared to $275.9 million recorded in the same period of 2025.