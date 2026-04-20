Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Serbia drop in Feb. 2026
The volume of Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Serbia declined in the first two months of this year, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan (SSC).
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