Baku summons Belgium and Dutch ambassadors over anti-Azerbaijani documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Ambassador of Belgium, Julien de Fraipont, and Ambassador of the Netherlands, Marianne de Jong, were summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

During the meetings, the ministry expressed a strong protest against the documents adopted by the Parliaments of Belgium and the Netherlands on April 16, 2026, which are yet another irresponsible attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The ministry emphasized that the documents were drawn up in accordance with completely false and unfounded assessments, demonstrating a deep-rooted anti-Azerbaijani bias within these institutions.

The ministry noted that the unacceptable claims contained in the documents are a gross violation of international law and a clear interference in the rule of law.

In addition, the ministry firmly and strongly rejected false references to the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the alleged violation of the territorial integrity of Armenia, the rights of persons of Armenian origin, and all unfounded accusations regarding their alleged illegal detention.

The ministry notified the ambassadors that the adoption of the documents was particularly paradoxical, as it coincided with the recent meeting between the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments.

The Belgian and Dutch sides were urged to take effective measures to prevent damage to bilateral relations caused by anti-Azerbaijani groups in parliament.

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