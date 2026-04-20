Azerbaijani expats uphold national pride on global platforms – committee chair says (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. A delegation led by Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Azerbaijani Diaspora, along with the country’s Ambassador to Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev, and embassy staff, visited the monument “Khojaly Genocide” located on Tlakskoake/Khojaly Square in the capital, Mexico City, and paid tribute to the victims of the genocide by laying a wreath at the monument, the State Committee’s press service told Trend.

The visit also included a meeting with Azerbaijanis living in Mexico. The event began with the performance of the national anthems of both countries and a commemoration of the martyrs. A film featuring speeches by President Ilham Aliyev was subsequently screened.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Seymur Fataliyev spoke about the rapid development of modern Azerbaijan, the state’s policy toward the diaspora, and its impact on the activities of the diaspora in Mexico. He highly praised the contribution of our compatriots to strengthening cultural and social ties between the two countries.

Committee Chairman Fuad Muradov emphasized that every Azerbaijani living abroad is a priority for the state, and noted that systematic work is being carried out with the diaspora. It was noted that Azerbaijanis around the world are successfully integrating into the societies in which they live and are representing our country with dignity at various international forums.

The meeting also discussed issues related to strengthening coordination among Azerbaijanis living in Latin American countries, as well as the community’s activities during the Patriotic War and in the post-war period. Community members noted that they had drawn attention to Armenia’s war crimes through their appeals to international organizations.

The event also highlighted the importance of the memorandum signed between the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs and the Institute of Mexicans Living Abroad, based in Mexico. It was noted that the document will contribute to expanding cooperation in the field of diaspora affairs and the implementation of new initiatives.

Gunel Naghiyeva, a lecturer at CUESEG University in Mexico City, noted that our country’s achievements instill a sense of pride in Azerbaijanis living abroad.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views and a discussion of future areas of cooperation.