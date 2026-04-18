Kazakhstan advocates deeper regional cooperation in Central Asia — Deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Kazakhstan advocates deeper regional cooperation in Central Asia, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan consistently supports deeper regional integration.

“We consider it important to continue close cooperation to develop a consolidated approach to sensitive regional and international issues,” he said.

Bakayev stressed the need to expand economic engagement.

“It is important to create favorable conditions for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in energy, transport and logistics,” he noted.

He also highlighted cooperation in the water and energy sector.

“We should continue close cooperation in the water and energy sector, making full use of existing platforms, including the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea,” he added.