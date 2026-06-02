Bahar Energy highlights digitalization's role in reviving Azerbaijan's mature oil and gas fields (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The digitization of historical data is unlocking the untapped potential of Azerbaijan’s mature oil and gas fields and revealing opportunities that have gone unnoticed for decades, the Director of the Productivity and Technology Department at Bahar Energy Operating Company, Orkhan Huseynov, told Trend.

According to him, implementing modern digital solutions in older fields takes more time compared to new projects, as a significant portion of historical information is still stored in paper form.

"Much of the data had not been digitized and was stored in paper archives. Therefore, the first step is to convert it into a digital format, which in itself requires a certain amount of time and resources," he noted.

Orkhan Huseynov emphasized that after digitization, the information is integrated into a single system where it can be processed using modern analytical tools.

“During data processing, operators begin to identify patterns they may not have noticed before. We’re talking about processes and trends that went unnoticed for 10, 15, or even 30 years,” he explained.

According to the department director, modern technologies allow us to take a fresh look at historical data and extract additional value from existing information.

He noted that uniform standards, digital tools, and certified solutions play a key role in this process, ensuring data compatibility and the effective reuse of that data.

“Digitized data becomes part of a digital library. In the future, it can be quickly retrieved, used in new projects, analyzed for historical trends, and compared without the need to search for and process the information again,” Orkhan Huseynov emphasized.

In his words, digitization significantly reduces the time that specialists previously spent searching for and processing data manually.

“Today, thanks to modern software, many tasks are completed much faster. This allows specialists to devote more attention to risk analysis, improving process efficiency, and identifying new opportunities for project development,” he noted.

Orkhan Huseynov added that faster information processing helps companies complete projects more quickly and make better management decisions.

“When routine operations take less time, there are more opportunities for analysis, process improvement, and enhancing the quality of the final result,” he concluded.