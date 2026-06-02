U.S. President nominates candidate for post of ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Alexander Alden for the post of ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the White House website.

Previously, Alden held senior positions at the U.S. State Department, the National Security Council, and the Pentagon.

As Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations, he was responsible for implementing the 2020 U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.

As Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs, Alden worked to strengthen relations between the U.S. and the European Union.

At the National Security Council, he served as Senior Director for Emerging Technologies and Director of Defense Policy, where he established and chaired the Interagency Committee on Critical and Emerging Technologies.

The previous U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mark Libby, announced his resignation from this position in December 2024 due to health issues.