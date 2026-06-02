SOCAR bets on long-term agreements and financing to expand Southern Gas Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan is ready to increase gas supplies and expand the Southern Gas Corridor, but this requires long-term gas purchase agreements and financing for the expansion project, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said at a session on"Executive Talks: Leadership Perspectives on Energy Transition and Future Strategies" within the framework of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, the company's key priority remains the reliable and sustainable energy supply to customers in the region and its contribution to strengthening regional energy security.

Najaf noted that the geography of deliveries has expanded compared to last year.

"Currently, this includes not only Europe, Georgia, and Türkiye, but also Syria, where Azerbaijan also supplies gas.

Our partners are interested in additional gas volumes, which will be supplied on a sustainable basis. Under current conditions, Azerbaijani gas is one of the most reliable sources of supply in the region," he said.

SOCAR's president emphasized that the company is working with its partners to implement production plans to increase gas volumes supplied to regional markets.

One of the priority areas, he said, remains the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor to increase gas supplies to Europe.

"We are ready to supply more gas and are ready for expansion, but we will require cooperation and commitment from our European partners in the form of long-term gas purchase agreements and financing for this expansion project," Najaf added.